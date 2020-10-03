Trending Upwards!

Chilly Saturday

Temperatures only made it to the 50s on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. There were a few scattered light showers in the area, but most of us stayed dry. Another FROST ADVISORY goes into effect Sunday morning at Midnight and lasts until 8 AM. Keep those plants covered or bring them on in tonight as lows could drop to the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunshine Returns

Sunday brings some more sunshine with still pretty chilly temperatures. Afternoon highs will likely stay in the mid 50s Sunday. Winds will be out of the NW from 5-10 mph.

Up & Up!

As we head into the upcoming week, temperatures will return to the 60s starting Monday. We can expect times of sunshine and times of clouds throughout the week with highs bouncing between the 60s and low 70s! The forecast is looking mighty dry with little to no chance for rain.

Have a good night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears