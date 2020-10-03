UPDATE: Trump undergoing Remdesivir therapy for COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House physician says his medical team has “elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy” for President Donald Trump.

Dr. Sean Conley says Trump is “doing very well” and is “not requiring any supplemental oxygen.”

Conley says he recommended Trump be moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “for further monitoring.”

In Trump’s first tweet from Walter Reed since being transported there Friday night, the president says, “Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”