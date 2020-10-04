A look at big issues on Supreme Court’s agenda in new term

The Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments again after a summer break. Justices are still mourning the death of their colleague Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month. They’re also working in the midst of a pandemic that has forced the court to drastically change the way it conducts business. A week after the presidential election, the court will hear arguments in a bid by the Trump administration and Republican-led states to overturn the Obama-era health care law. The court is also confronting cases related to the election and to religious rights.