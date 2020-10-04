AP EXPLAINS: What happens if a candidate for president dies?

WASHINGTON (AP) — If the president of the United States is unable to serve, the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution makes clear the powers of the presidency transfer to the vice president. But what happens if a candidate for president dies before Election Day? What happens if the winning candidate dies before Inauguration Day? It’s never happened in a country with a long transition between Election Day at the start of November and the start of a president’s new term on Jan. 20. The Constitution, as well as state and federal election laws, would help guide the country through the process. But with no precedent, the outcome is far from certain.