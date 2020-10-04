Doctors: Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice recently

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice in recent days, but he has continued to improve.

That's according to the White House physician, who spoke Sunday at a brief news conference on the steps of the military hospital where Trump is being treated for COVID-19.

His comments added a new layer of confusion to the president’s health status even as the doctor sought to clarify contradictory statements from the day before.

Trump's medical team refused to disclose the specific timing of the president’s dip in oxygen but suggested that he could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday.