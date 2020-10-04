Egypt outlet says reporter detained while covering unrest

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian media outlet says authorities have detained one of its reporters covering the alleged killing of a man during a police raid last week. The al-Manassa news website says it lost contact with Basma Mostafa after she arrived in the southern city of Luxor Saturday morning. On Sunday, her husband said the 30-year-old mother of two appeared before prosecutors in Cairo. Mostafa had reported last month about another man’s death in police custody. The outlet she works for is banned from operating in Egypt and its website is blocked. Withholding media accreditation is often used as a pretext to silence reporting that the Egyptian government sees as critical.