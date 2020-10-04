Facing a conservative turn, Supreme Court opens new term

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a shift to the conservatives pending, the Supreme Court is opening a new term. That strengthened majority could roll back abortion rights, expand gun rights and shrink the power of government. Eight justices are getting back to work Monday less than a month before the presidential election. After their colleague Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died last month, the Senate could confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for Ginsburg’s seat, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, before Election Day. They’re also working in the midst of a pandemic that has forced the court to meet by telephone.