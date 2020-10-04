Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 at age 81

PARIS (AP) — Kenzo Takada, the iconic Franco-Japanese fashion designer famed for his jungle-infused designs and free-spirited aesthetic that channeled his home continent of Asia, has died. He was 81. The family said in a statement to French media that Takada died from complications from COVID-19 in a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris. A spokeswoman for the company that organizes press for Kenzo’s brand confirmed that Takada died, but didn’t give a cause of death. Though Takada had been retired from his house since 1999 to pursue a career in art, Kenzo remains one of the most respected fixtures of the high Paris fashion. Since 1993, the brand Kenzo has been owned owned by the French luxury goods company LVMH.