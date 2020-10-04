French rescuers search for 8 people missing after floods

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have deployed about 1,000 firefighters, four military helicopters and troops to help search for at least eight people missing in a mountainous southeastern region after devastating floods that killed two people in Italy. Rescuers were also providing emergency assistance, including food and water, to residents living in isolated villages. Floods washed away scores of houses and destroyed roads and bridges around the city of Nice on the French Riviera. Authorities fear more victims as many families couldn’t reach out to their relatives. The missing people include two firefighters whose vehicle was carried away by a torrent when a road collapsed south of Saint-Martin-Vesubie.