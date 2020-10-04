La Crosse makes its case for one of the best mountain biking destinations in the country

LA CROSSE (WXOW) - The Outdoor Recreation Alliance says they're committed to adding 50 miles of trail to the Driftless Region in the next five years.

As new trails open on Grandad Bluff, it's giving people a reason to stay.

"Grandad's bluff is obviously one of the most iconic places in the city of La Crosse. People come here, they come to the park, they drive up, they look and then they leave. I think this is gonna transform this park into an absolute destination in the region for hikers, bikers, people who just wanna get out and explore the outdoors," said ORA board member, Chris Stindt.

These new trails are expanding the use of the bluffs and the goal is for the new trails to showcase to the rest of the country what the Driftless Region has to offer.

"They're going to create a really great experience. Whether you're hiking, biking, walking. I think it's gonna put La Crosse on the map for mountain biking, for the outdoors," Stindt added.

