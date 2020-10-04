Lance Armstrong leads Beirut bike tour to help blast victims

BEIRUT (AP) — Former American professional cyclist Lance Armstrong has led a bike tour around the Lebanese capital to raise awareness for organizations helping those affected by a massive explosion in August. Sunday’s ride came two months since the blast at Beirut’s port. Some 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates exploded on Aug. 4. The blast killed 193, wounded about 6,500 and caused billions of dollars in damage. It also decimated the port facility and thousands of apartments in the city. During the ride, the group of cyclists entered the port and passed close to the huge crater where, before the explosion, the ammonium nitrates were stored.