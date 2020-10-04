Lawyer: Iran grants furlough to French-Iranian researcher

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The lawyer for a prominent researcher with dual French-Iranian citizenship says his client has been given a temporary furlough from an Iranian prison. Fariba Adelkhah is still not fully released, however. She must wear an electronic monitoring bracelet and stay within 300 meters (yards) of the home of her sister and brother-in-law in the capital, Tehran. She’s been there since her release Saturday night. Her lawyer said Sunday that he hopes Iran will grant temporary releases to more political prisoners to protect them from the coronavirus. Iran has granted furloughs to tens of thousands of prisoners this year due to fears about the virus’s spread.