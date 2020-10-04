Much warmer this week

Slightly Chilly Sunday

Afternoon highs only reached the low to mid 50s yet again for Sunday, but the improvement for the day was plenty of sunshine! Winds were nice and light as well around 5-10 mph. Tonight, Allamakee, Vernon, Crawford and Richland Counties are under a Frost Advisory but all of us will likely see lows in the 30s again.

Warmer and Windy

Monday brings highs back into the 60s, but it will be pretty windy out there. We could see a south wind from 15-20mph gusting up to 30 mph. It's looking like we will get to see some sunshine again on Monday. The rest of the week we will bounce between the 60s and low 70s, so expect a nice warm stretch for the second week of October. Next weekend, we might even sneak a few mid 70s into the area! The forecast is looking pretty dry, however, so if you need the rain the isn't the forecast for you.

Have a good night!

-Warren