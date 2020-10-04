Parents: Online learning program has racist, sexist content

HONOLULU (AP) — As parents help their children navigate remote classes during the coronavirus pandemic, they’re more aware of what’s being taught. And they’ve complained that racist, sexist and other concerning content has appeared in an online learning program called Acellus that’s used nationwide. Some districts are reconsidering or getting rid of it. In Hawaii, parents have called out lessons saying Europeans “discovered” the islands and Grumpy from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves is a “woman hater.” The founder of Acellus calls the controversy an “organized attack.” Experts say the scramble to keep classes running during the pandemic means vetting online curriculum may not have been as thorough as it should have been.