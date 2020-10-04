Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year, a new record for the most acres burned in a single year. The previous record was two years ago when wildfires destroyed 1.67 million acres (2,609 square miles). California fire officials said the state hit the fearsome milestone Sunday with about two months still left in the fire season. Most of the damage has occurred since mid-August, when lightning strikes caused some of the most devastating blazes. The wildfires have incinerated hundreds of homes and killed 31 people.