Wisconsin Update: State sets record for COVID-19 cases in single day

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials say the state set a single-day record for COVID-19 cases with nearly 2,900 positive tests.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday reported a 20.5% positivity rate from 14,084 tests, or 2,982 positive cases, that were processed in the last day.

The previous record for new cases in a single day came on Thursday, with 2,887.

Health officials also announced 19 deaths in the last day.

The COVID Tracking Project shows nearly 527 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country for new cases per capita.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 30 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 18 of the 33 are in intensive care.

In total, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in its Friday update that La Crosse County had 37 new cases of the virus.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from Wednesday's DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 156 (+5) 2 Crawford 194 (+6) 0 Grant 1,163 (+26) 19 Jackson 172 (+4) 1 La Crosse 3,284 (+37) 4 Monroe 635 (+23) 3 Trempealeau 717 (+12) 2 Vernon 274 (+12) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

