Winona pumpkin drop tradition survives COVID-19

7:18 pm NewsTop Stories
WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The pumpkin drop tradition continued for the community with two 200 pound pumpkins on Sunday.

The annual event triples as a car show and spaghetti dinner to and raise money for veterans to take the freedom honor flight.

This year's pumpkin drop was seven-year-old Kyler Thomas' first.

"Seeing the most biggest pumpkin get smashed," Thomas said when asked what he was most excited to see. "It's probably going to get smashed into a bunch of pieces."

Arnie Jackson hosted the fall event and said the kids' excitement is his favorite part.

"They all count down and just a big squeal from the kids. It's just fun to hear that and knowing that they're excited to see it," Jackson said.

Marcus Aarsvold

