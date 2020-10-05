1 killed as Haitian college students protest earlier death

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A couple hundred university students in Haiti’s capital have blocked roads and burned cars as they clashed with police while protesting the killing of a fellow student during a demonstration last week. Grégory Saint-Hilaire was killed Friday in front of a university in Port-au-Prince during a small protest in which dozens of students demanded work opportunities. One supporter died during Monday’s protest after being shot in the head. Students blamed both deaths on police. There was no immediate comment from authorities on the latest death. The government issued a statement calling Saint-Hilaire’s death “revolting and inexcusable” and saying an investigation was under way.