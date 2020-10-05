Asian shares rise on optimism about Trump’s recovery

TOKYO (AP) — Shares have started the week with gains as investors were encouraged by positive reports about President Donald Trump’s health after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and Hong Kong rose Monday after Trump briefly ventured out in a motorcade on Sunday to salute cheering supporters. Markets fell Friday after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump’s medical team reported that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days. They also said his health is improving and that he could be discharged as soon as Monday.