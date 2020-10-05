Badgers’ Chryst unsure on how much time QB Coan could miss

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says it’s too early to tell how much time quarterback Jack Coan might miss after the senior injured his foot in practice Saturday. Chryst said the 16th-ranked Badgers will know more after Coan visits a specialist. The 16th-ranked Badgers open the season Oct. 24 by hosting Illinois. Chryst said the injury occurred when Coan was dropping back and that it didn’t involve any contact. Chryst added that redshirt freshman Graham Mertz has been receiving the first-team reps that Coan didn’t take.