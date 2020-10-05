Blustery but blue skies start to the week

Sunday started with and kept blue skies all day. That will be the same story for much of the week with bright blue skies and plenty of sunshine. So, get out and enjoy the beautiful fall colors.

Hold on

Winds will bring an active factor to a quiet week. Winds today will have the potential to gust to 40 mph from the south. This southerly wind will help with some warming. But with a fall chill in the air will keep today cooler before a mild feel tomorrow.

Tomorrow the winds will continue to be strong, but will only gust to 25 mph. Then winds will quiet down and stay calm until Friday.

Floating near average

The average temperatures for the second week of October are 65 to 63 degrees. Forecasts for the week ahead give the region a warmer trend with temperatures at or above the average. This weekend will bring the warmest temperatures of the week.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett