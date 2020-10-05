CDC says coronavirus can spread indoors in updated guidance

NEW YORK (AP) — The top U.S. public health agency says the coronavirus can spread more than 6 feet through the air, especially in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces.

But health officials maintain that such spread is uncommon and current social distancing guidelines still make sense.

However, several experts faulted the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance released Monday.

They say the virus can spread more easily than the CDC seems to be indicating, and suggested that the public should wear masks even in prolonged outdoor gatherings when they are more than 6 feet apart.