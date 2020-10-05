Democrats hold “Joe’s In Your Corner” virtual event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Democrats held a virtual roundtable discussing how former Vice President Joe Biden would advocate for health care for Western Wisconsin residents.

Representative Ron Kind and Brad Pfaff spoke-from-home during the Monday event called "Joe's In Your Corner". They discussed financial and health care issues facing voters 29 days before the election.

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin joined the roundtable advocating for Biden's plan to push for affordable health care.

"Joe Biden has a plan to fight this pandemic doing some very straight forward things that this current president failed to do from the get-go," Sen. Baldwin said. "His (Biden's) plans relate to everything from making sure that we have the medical supplies and equipment we need to keep ourselves and others safe."

Sen. Baldwin also said Biden understands the need for affordable health insurance for regular American families because of his personal and professional experience.

In a statement from "Trump Victory" Spokesperson Anna Kelly she said:

"Western Wisconsonites see through the Democrats lip service and will unquestionably elect President Trump and Derrick Van Orden in November."