Dissolved migrant caravan sign of tougher Guatemala stance

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Guatemalan government’s halt of some 3,000 Honduran migrants who had set out for the United States amid the pandemic signaled that U.S. pressure on immigration continues to extend southward. Previously, Guatemala did little to stop large movements of migrants crossing its territory. But President Alejandro Giammattei threatened last week to send the latest group back, saying they posed a health risk because of the coronavirus. Over the weekend, Guatemala followed through, hauling 3,300 migrants back to the border with Honduras. Guatemala’s tougher stance follows Mexico’s hardened efforts that broke up caravans last October and in January at its southern border.