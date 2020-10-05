Final open discussion regarding SRO program with the School District of La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse will host a final virtual open forum for community members to discuss the district’s ongoing review of the School Resource Officer (SRO) program.

The program review is being used to determine if the existing partnership will continue, be modified, or eliminated. The current SRO contract between the district and the City of La Crosse expires in June of 2021.

The forum will be held on Monday, October 12, at 6:00 pm. The event will be virtual, open to the public, and available via Youtube Live.

Community members interested in speaking at the forum should register by calling the superintendent’s office at 608.789.7659, or via email at lsteiger@lacrossesd.org.

Prospective speakers should register by 4:30 pm on October 12. Registered speakers will be given five minutes to speak during the forum.

After the final public forum, the next steps in the SRO program review will include analyzing local, state, and national data, examining published literature on SRO programs, and gathering local data through surveys and interviews.