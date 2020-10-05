Fire displaces La Crosse family

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people and four pets are temporarily without a home after an electrical fire Sunday afternoon.

Members of the La Crosse Fire Department were called to the single-family home at 1026 6th St. South around 3:20 p.m.

Battalion Chief Jeff Schott said smoke was coming from the roof the home when they arrived. The fire was found in the attic area of the home and extinguished.

Overheated electrical wiring was the cause according to fire investigators.

Before arriving, everyone was able to get out safely.

Battalion Chief Schott said that the Red Cross is helping the home's occupants with temporary housing and other needs.