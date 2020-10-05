Floods that hit Italy, France leave 9 dead, several missing

PARIS (AP) — A woman’s body has been discovered in the Mediterranean Sea, bringing to at least nine the number of people killed in severe mountain flooding at the border between France and Italy. Up to 20 others are feared missing in the devastation. In Italy, rescuers recovered her body in the sea by the Ligurian province of Imperia. Five other bodies, all men, were found Sunday in the sea near San Remo, on the beach in the Italian border town of Ventimiglia and along the Imperia coast. Their identities were not known. Flooding has devastated mountainous areas in France’s southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes and Italy’s northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont, after a storm swept through the two countries on Friday and Saturday.