German officials express shock over attack on Jewish student

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s justice minister has called an attack on a Jewish student outside a synagogue “a horrible act of violence” and “a disgrace for our country.” The 26-year-old man was attacked as he was about to enter the grounds of the synagogue in the northern city of Hamburg on Sunday. Police said the weapon appeared to be a folding spade. The victim was taken to the hospital with head injuries. The suspected perpetrator, a 29-year-old German man, was arrested after the attack. The attack comes almost a year after a man tried to break into a Synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on Yom Kippur, then killed two people outside.