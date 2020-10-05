Goodell: Forfeits possible for NFL virus protocol violations

By TERESA M. WALKER and BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writers

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has warned the league's 32 teams of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the regular-season schedule.

In a memo sent to the teams after a conference call involving NFL and club executives, Goodell reiterated the need to adhere fully to all of the league's health and safety guidelines.

The memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

The NFL was forced to adjust its Week 4 schedule when Tennessee had the league's first coronavirus outbreak.