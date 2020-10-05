Jewish sukkah rises at base of world’s tallest tower in UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A sukkah, the temporary shelter where Jews gather to celebrate the weeklong harvest festival of Sukkot, has sprouted up at the world’s tallest building in Dubai. For the city-state’s long-secret Jewish community, the public presence of the structure at Burj Khalifa marks a new achievement. The community is receiving new attention following a U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. The agreement, signed at a White House ceremony last month, reflects the changing politics of the Middle East, in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians, who reject the deal as a betrayal.