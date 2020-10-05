John Hagee, prominent megachurch pastor, ill with COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Prominent Texas megachurch pastor and conservative activist John Hagee has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Hagee’s son, Matt Hagee, announced the illness during Sunday morning services at Cornerstone Church, which his father founded. Hagee said his 80-year-old father received the diagnosis Friday and was recovering after the illness was detected early. John Hagee founded his San Antonio ministry, which the church says has 22,000 members. He also has been a committed supporter of Israel, founding Christians United for Israel. He also is a stalwart backer of President Donald Trump, who also has been diagnosed with COVID-19.