UN chief urges Libya cease-fire, warns its future at stake

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations chief is urging world powers and other countries with interests in Libya’s long-running civil war to keep working toward a lasting cease-fire between its rival governments. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the country’s “future is at stake.” He implored participants at a virtual ministerial meeting co-hosted by the U,N, and Germany on Monday to support peace efforts “not only in words but in actions.” Guterres said in remarks released by the UN this must include immediate implementation of a widely violated U.N. arms embargo. He called the violations “a scandal” that questions commitments to peace.