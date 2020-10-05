La Crescent Mayor expresses the importance of filling out 2020 Census

LA CRESCENT. (WXOW) - Every ten years, the nationwide count holds a lot of weight on small communities.

Health clinics, transportation improvements, and schools can be impacted by census numbers and it only takes minutes to fill out.

"For us, it's extremely important we stay a city above 5,000 population," said Mayor of La Crescent, Mike Poellinger.

"First of all, the census is important for the school district, for businesses in the community. It's important for the county, state, and federal government," Mayor Poellinger added.

Click here to fill out the 2020 Census.