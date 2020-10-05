La Crosse County Health Department continues to host free virus testing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - To date, the La Crosse County Health Department reports 3,366 positive cases of COVID-19. Out of those cases, 26,669 people have been tested.

Health officials said getting tested helps people become aware of their health status and protect those around them.

In conjuction with the Wisconsin National Guard, the health department held a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of the county's Health and Human Services building on Monday.

The National Guard has a contract with the Exact Sciences Lab which is located in Madison. Tests from here go to that lab with results coming back in three to seven days.

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.