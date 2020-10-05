La Crosse School District plans final forum on School Resource Officers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The last opportunity for the public to give their input on the future of the School Resource Officer (SRO) program in the La Crosse School District takes place next Monday.

This latest forum is scheduled for October 12 at 6 p.m.

The event will be virtual, open to the public, and available at this link: https://bit.ly/3mP3ULL.

Anyone interested in commenting during the forum should register through the Superintendent's office no later than 4:30 p.m. on October 12. People can either call the Superintendent's office at 608-789-7659 or email at lsteiger@lacrossesd.org.

Those registered can have five minutes to provide their thoughts on the SRO program.

Once the public input is complete, the district plans to take that information and along with other data, make a recommendation to the school board on whether to renew the SRO program which is due to expire in June 2021.