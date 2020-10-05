Malaysia PM quarantines as minister tests positive for virus

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says he will self-quarantine after a Cabinet minister he was in contact with tested positive for the coronavirus, as cases in the country hit a record high. Muhyiddin had chaired a meeting attended by Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, who confirmed Monday he has been hospitalized for treatment. The pandemic has spread in recent days, partly because of new clusters linked to increased travel for a state election in eastern Sabah state, a hotspot zone. Virus cases hit a record high of 432 on Monday, bringing Malaysia’s tally to 12,813 with 137 deaths. Even though his recent tests were negative, Muhyiddin says he will self-isolate and work from home until Oct. 16.