MCHS Sparta COVID testing site moving

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - On Wednesday, October 7, the Mayo Clinic Health System drive-up COVID-19 testing site in Sparta is moving.

Due to construction, the site moves to the ambulance bay. It was originally under the former emergency room canopy behind the hospital.

There are new signs going out to direct people to the right spot for the testing.

Drive-up testing is available between Noon and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Patients must call the MCHS nurse triage line for screening before coming to the clinic. The number is 608-269-1770 to begin the process. A statement from MCHS said that if a person meets criteria, they'll be directed to go to the drive-thru test location.

Once there, people receive the test. Results are expected in 24-48 hours.