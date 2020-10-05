Minnesota Update: 982 new cases, 3 deaths from virus on Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) — On Monday, state health officials they had 982 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Minnesota.

There were three deaths registered on Monday.

The state has had 2,083 deaths and 104,799 cases according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

One of the deaths was at a long-term care facility in the state. A total of 1,487 of the deaths came at long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Of the total number of cases, 94,416 no longer need isolation, MDH said.

At the county level, Winona County said they had 15 new cases on Monday in addition to 29 over the weekend. As of Monday, they've had 1,001 cases of the virus and 18 deaths.

Demographically, Winona County Health and Human Services said that their new cases were in a broad age range.

0-4 - 1

- 1 5-9 - 1

- 1 15-19 - 9

- 9 20-24 - 11

- 11 25-29 - 5

- 5 30-34 - 3

- 3 40-44 - 3

- 3 45-49 - 4

- 4 50-54 - 1

- 1 60-64 - 4

- 4 65-69 - 1

- 1 70-74 - 1

Fillmore County had five additional cases while Houston County recorded two new cases on Monday. .

County-level information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health website.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

