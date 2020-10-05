Minnesota Update: 1,000+ new cases Sunday with seven deaths from COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) — State health officials said Sunday that 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state of Minnesota along with seven new deaths.

The state has seen reported 2,080 deaths and 103,826 cases according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Four of the deaths were at long-term care facilities in the state. A total of 1,486 of the deaths came at long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Of the total number of cases, 93,148 no longer need isolation, MDH said.

At the county level, Winona County recorded 13 new cases. Fillmore County had seven additional cases.

County-level information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health website.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

