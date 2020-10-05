New York Jets player reaches deal on airport gun charge

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York Jets player has reached a deal with prosecutors downgrading criminal charges he illegally tried to bring a gun onto a flight to LaGuardia Airport. Quinnen Williams admitted to a violation of disorderly conduct on Monday to settle the gun-possession charge over a commercial flight to New York from Alabama in March. The plea deal requires him to forfeit his pistol and pay a $250 fine. The 22-year-old Williams was drafted No. 3 overall by the Jets in 2019 from the University of Alabama.