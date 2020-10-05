Nomination hearings for SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett to begin Oct. 12

Nomination hearings for SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett to begin Oct. 12New
WASHINGTON (KWWL) — The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled nomination hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
Hearings are set to begin next Monday, October 12th at 9 a.m. ET and continue through Thursday, October 15th.
This comes as two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more are self-isolating.
This has led to calls from Democrats to delay the proceedings.
