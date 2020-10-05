Officials: Carbon capture project would be largest in world

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the largest coal-fired power plants in the Southwest U.S. would undergo a $1.4 billion overhaul as part of a proposal to keep the plant operating for at least another decade while meeting stricter environmental requirements. U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary Mark Menezes was in New Mexico on Monday to discuss the carbon capture project. He released a report that states that retrofitting the plant would protect jobs and tax revenue. The San Juan Generating Station is set to close in 2022. Enchant Energy is looking to acquire the plant and outfit it with new technology. Menezes said carbon capture technology could be a game changer for fossil-fuel generation.