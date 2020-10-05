Oman reinstates ambassador to Syria after years-long hiatus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman has sent an ambassador to Syria after an eight-year hiatus, the latest sign of deepening engagement between Gulf Arab states and Syria’s President Bashar Assad. The move on Sunday made Oman the first Gulf Arab state to reinstate its ambassador in Damascus since the eruption of Syria’s ruinous civil war. In 2012, Oman and other Gulf Arab countries withdrew their ambassadors in protest of the Syrian government’s violent suppression of a year-old uprising. Other Arab states then fully shuttered their embassies but Oman, known for its neutrality and diplomacy between regional foes, kept its open throughout the years of conflict.