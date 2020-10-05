Packers Monday night game time moved again

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - For the second time in as many days, the Green Bay Packers kickoff time against the winless Atlanta Falcons has been moved back.

The game was originally slated to start at 7:15 p.m. CT.

Then it was moved to 7:50 p.m. CT because the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs are making up a game missed on Sunday due to COVID-19 cases.

Now, with less than five hours until kickoff, the Packers have announced the game will start at 8 p.m. CT.