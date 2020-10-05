Packers short-handed at wide receiver as they host Falcons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have both of their top two receivers playing while the Green Bay Packers have neither of theirs available for their Monday night matchup.Atlanta’s Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are both active for the game after practicing on a limited basis and getting listed as questionable. Jones had missed a 30-26 loss to Chicago with a hamstring injury, while Ridley was dealing with a hamstring injury. Green Bay’s Davante Adams will miss a second straight game with a hamstring injury. The Packers also won’t have Allen Lazard after placing him on injured reserve Saturday.