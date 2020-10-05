Pakistan officially charges ex-President Zardari for graft

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has charged the country’s former President Asif Ali Zardari in two corruption cases, escalating the legal challenges facing the now leading opposition lawmaker and widower of assassinated former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The development came as Zardari’s party and a key anti-government ally were preparing for a massive rally against Prime Minister Imran Khan later this month. Zardari was released on bail on medical grounds last December, six months after his arrest. Zardari pleaded not guilty during Monday’s court appearance. He later told reporters he was not surprised by the indictment and that charges are something he routinely faces whenever he is in the opposition.