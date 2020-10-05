President Trump’s illness and the campaign

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) A moment of reality.

That's how a local political analyst describes the news that the president is a patient receiving treatment for coronavirus.

Tim Dale says the president's illness demonstrates how infectious and serious COVID-19 is.

So, how does the Trump campaign move forward?

Election day is approaching and the president's preference is in person rallies.

Right now, that's not an option.

Dale says, that's additional pressure for a campaign that already looked as thought it was running from behind.