News app viewers can watch here

Bethesda, Maryland - (WXOW) - The medical staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center are giving an update on the health of President Trump.

He's undergoing treatment for a fourth day for COVID-19.

It has been more than 24 hours since Trump's physicians last provided an update on his condition.

You can watch on WXOW-TV, WXOW.com, our news app, or on our Facebook page.

Trump, moving to show strength, aims for Monday release