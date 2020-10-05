Serbia president: Prime minister to remain in office

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has proposed that current Prime Minister Ana Brnabic stay in office, paving the way for the formation of a new government more than three months after a parliamentary election. Autocratic leader Aleksandar Vucic on Monday announced his choice at a press conference that followed a meeting of his populist party which won a landslide victory at the June 21 vote. The balloting was the first held in Europe after the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Many Serbian opposition groups boycotted the election saying it was not free and fair.