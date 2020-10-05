Software company founder McAfee charged with tax evasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say millionaire software developer John McAfee has been charged with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consulting work, made speaking engagements and sold the rights to his life story for a documentary. An indictment charging McAfee with tax evasion and willful failure to file tax returns was unsealed in federal court in Memphis on Monday after McAfee’s arrest in Spain. Extradition to the U.S. is pending. The indictment says McAfee failed to file tax returns from 2014 to 2018, despite receiving “considerable income.” It was not immediately clear whether McAfee has a lawyer to speak for him.